First scholarships awarded for Scottsbluff School Foundation’s Grow Our Own Teacher Program

BY Kevin Mooney | August 15, 2017
Alyssa Harvey (Mooney/KNEB RRN)

The Scottsbluff Public School Foundation’s new Director says they have awarded their first three scholarships as part of the district’s Grow Our Own Teacher program.

Blake Nikont, Rudi Salazar and Robert Price each received $1,000 scholarships, $250 for each year in college.

Assistant Alyssa Harvey says the idea is to provide incentives for students considering a teaching career to return to Scottsbluff Public Schools after graduation and licensing.

Harvey says the district will follow the students through school, and once they graduate and are licensed they are guaranteed an interview. If hired they receive a signing bonus.

Harvey praised Assistant Principal Justin Shaddick for his contributions to the new program.  Shaddick says it is a way to assure the schools best and brightest return to Scottsbluff.  He noted the district may even suggest the student gets an endorsement in an area where there is a vacancy so they have a better opportunity to get a job upon graduation.

