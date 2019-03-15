Floods, Blizzards Don’t Stop Nebraska from Celebrating National Ag Week – Friday Five

Nebraskans have had a tough National Ag Week, but they have proved why they continue to thrive in agriculture. The resilience and grit they carry through countless trials and tribulations resemble their efforts on agriculture operations.

To all of you recovering from our state’s natural disaster, to all of you producing our nation’s food, feed, fiber and fuel, and to all of you who are doing both, we salute YOU during National Ag Week.

