Fresh Foods helps out backpack program

BY Kevin Mooney | January 30, 2018
Store manager Mark Osnes (holding the check) with Assistant Manager Travis Arraj, owner Ben Dishman, Tracy Steele and Deb Schild

The Cooperative Ministries backpack program has received additional money from another local business.

Ben Dishman and Fresh Foods recently presented the program with a check for $1,162, money raised over the past year from the sale of the store’s monthly produce bags. Dishman says the bags are purchased for $15, with a dollar of that purchase going to the backpack program.

Dishman says he plans to continue the fundraiser, noting it makes people feel good that when they purchase the produce bags they are putting a little bit of money toward the backpack program. The backpack program provides food for needy students and families over the weekend.

