Gering council to consider updating comprehensive plan and zoning code

The Gering city council Monday evening will consider signing a contract with a Cheyenne firm for a comprehensive planning and zoning code update.

City Planner Annie Folck says the comprehensive plan hasn’t been updated since 1995, which means it is more than time for an update. She also noted the business community has changed a lot since then, partly due to online shopping and the challenges brick and mortal retail faces.

The zoning code has not been changed since 1984 and Folck says with both plans being done at the same time, city officials will be able to tell people applying for a zoning change whether or not the council will find it is appropriate given the updated plan.

Folck says the entire plan will take about a year for Ayres Associates to complete.