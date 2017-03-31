class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225972 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Gering schools announces new Geil, Cedar Canyon principal

BY Kevin Mooney | March 31, 2017
Photo courtesy of Gering School District

Gering Public Schools has announced Mrs. Angela Morris has been selected as the new principal for the Geil and Cedar Canyon elementary school, beginning in the 2017-2018 school year.

Mrs. Morris comes to Gering Public Schools from the North Platte School District where she has most recently been serving as a kindergarten teacher and high ability learner coordinator.
Mrs. Morris began her teaching career with Hall School District #5 before joining the North Platte School District. She has taught second grade and kindergarten.

Morris received her undergraduate degree in Elementary Education from Midland University and her Masters in Elementary Leadership and Administration from Concordia University.

