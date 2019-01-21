Gering Schools announces new HS Principal, Community Engagement Director

Gering Public Schools has announced the hiring of two top positions in the District.

In pair of releases from Superintendent Bob Hastings, it was announced late Monday that Rocky Schneider will join the district in July, taking over as High School Principal at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year, and Jennifer Sibal will be the GPS Community Engagement Director, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the Gering Public Schools Foundation.

Schneider has served as Principal of Brush High School in Brush, Colorado since 2015, and before that was Dean of Students and then Assistant Principal at Prairie View High School in Brighton, Colorado from 2008 to 2015.

Born and raised in Gering and a GHS alumnus, Sibal was most-recently Alumni Relations and Stewardship Director at Western Nebraska Community College. Prior to that she held positions with CAPWN, Nebraska Transport Company and Panhandle Mental Health.

Superintendent Bob Hastings expressed excitement about both new hires, saying of Schneider “His commitment to student success, understanding of how to support teachers and students, and willingness to build on a tradition of success were illustrated throughout the application process”.

Of Sibal, Hastings said “The Gering Public Schools Foundation is excited to bring someone with Jennifer’s background and experience on board to help revitalize and grow the organization.”

Schneider takes over from Eldon Hubbard, who has been GHS Principal since 2001 and is retiring at the end of this school year.