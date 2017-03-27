Green, Paulsen Named National 4-H Luminaries

University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green and Chief Communication and Marketing Officer Teresa Paulsen were named 4-H Luminaries by the National 4-H Council March 21 in Washington, D.C.

Luminaries are an exclusive group of accomplished and influential 4-H alumni who will help raise awareness of 4-H’s life-changing impact and generate support for bringing 4-H to more youth. Green and Paulsen are part of the 40-member inaugural class. Other Luminaries include Grammy award-winning artist Jennifer Nettles, NBA star Kent Bazemore, Facebook executive Andrew Bosworth and MSNBC anchor Craig Melvin.

Chancellor Green was a 4-H member in Botetourt County in Virginia. Paulsen is an alum of Nebraska 4-H and is a National 4-H Council Trustee.

“I’m humbled to be part of this inaugural group of people who were influenced by 4-H, which today is the largest youth development organization in the U.S.,” Green said. “Millions of people across the nation are testament that 4-H membership is a strong predictor of lifelong success and leadership.”

Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of the National 4-H Council, said: “Whether they are running Fortune 500 companies and performing to sold-out crowds or leading community programs and volunteering to empower local youth, 4-H alumni represent the epitome of true leadership. These remarkable alumni are committed to paying it forward and ensuring the next generation has the opportunity to benefit from the 4-H experience.”

The prestigious group is part of the 25 million 4-H alumni across the nation.

In Nebraska, one in three age-eligible youth participates in 4-H, which is present in all 93 counties. These youth, ages 5-18, participate through camps, clubs, school enrichment and after-school programs. All 4-H programs place strong emphasis on life skills, such as problem solving, responsibility, citizenship and leadership. To learn more about Nebraska 4-H, visit http://4h.unl.edu.