Highway 71 from Gering to Kimball re-opens

People across the Panhandle continue to dig out after Wednesday’s blizzard, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation says more highways in western Nebraska are now open for drivers.

By mid-morning, the stretch of Highway 71 from Gering to Kimball has re-opened; however the stretch from Kimball to the Colorado state line remains closed- as well as Scottsbluff to Crawford.

Highway 29 from Mitchell to Harrison also re-opened by mid-morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, all highways in the Panhandle are open WITH THE EXCEPTION OF: Highway 88, Highway 250, Highway 2 from Hemingford to the Highway 71 junction, and Highway 20 from Crawford to the Wyoming state line. Those highways remain closed.

Roads may still be slick, and drivers are encouraged to exercise caution.

Additionally, in town many side streets are still undriveable. There are multiple reports of vehicles still getting stuck on non-emergency snow routes and are being forced to abandoned their vehicles.

Local city crews are continuing their efforts to clear roads, and patience from the public is requested.