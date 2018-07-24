Keys given to big Duck Dash winners

The keys to a new car and a Honda Pioneer 500 side-by-side were given Monday to the two big winners in Saturday’s United Way of Western Nebraska Duck Dash. Garrett Dudden won the Toyota C-HR XLE donated by TEAM Auto Center while Brock Schank received the ATV donated by Sandberg Honda

United Way of Western Nebraska Executive Director Steph Black says even though duck sales were down slightly this year, 6,326 sold, they won’t have to pay to replace any ducks.

Black says “we did not lose a single duck this year” , and gave praise to the more than sixty volunteers in the water who were able to corral them.

Black says it costs three dollars to replace a rubber duck, a figure that can be significant if a number of them go through the netting and disappear down the river.