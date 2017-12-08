KNEB to announce first show in 2018 Summer Concert Series Monday

KNEB will be announcing one of two shows in next summer’s concert series Monday morning.

“The announcement will be made Monday morning at 7:30 a.m.,” KNEB Director of Operations Bill Boyer said. “I think people will be surprised to learn about another new partnership and who we’ve secured to come to perform this summer.”

Last year, KNEB brought to big shows to Five Rocks Amphitheater in Gering, presenting Bill Engvall in May and Little River Band, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and Starship featuring Mickey Thomas in July for Oregon Trail Days.

“I can confirm that we will be doing one show this year at Five Rocks, and that will be on Saturday, July 14th,” Boyer said. “Although, the announcement Monday will be for a different date and venue.”

Tune in to 94.1 The Brand Monday morning at 7:30 for the full announcement. Details will also be posted at www.kneb.com/tickets, which is where tickets can be purchased.