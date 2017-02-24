class="post-template-default single single-post postid-218157 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: February 24, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | February 24, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Panhandle residents are digging out of a storm that dropped upwards of two feet of snow across the region
  • Scottsbluff native returns with his helicopter to try to generate a spark with the next wave of aviators
  • Local woman federally indicted on six counts accusing her of bank fraud while she was manager at a Scottsbluff credit union
  • 2017 Panhandle Polar Plunge postponed one week due to snowy conditions

You’ll find these stories, plus Chabella Guzman taking a look back at the Blizzard of ’49 as she looks back at 150 Years of Ag History in Nebraska, today on KNEB.tv News:

