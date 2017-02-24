KNEB.tv News: February 24, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Panhandle residents are digging out of a storm that dropped upwards of two feet of snow across the region
- Scottsbluff native returns with his helicopter to try to generate a spark with the next wave of aviators
- Local woman federally indicted on six counts accusing her of bank fraud while she was manager at a Scottsbluff credit union
- 2017 Panhandle Polar Plunge postponed one week due to snowy conditions
You’ll find these stories, plus Chabella Guzman taking a look back at the Blizzard of ’49 as she looks back at 150 Years of Ag History in Nebraska, today on KNEB.tv News: