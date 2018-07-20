class="post-template-default single single-post postid-324487 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.5.2 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 20, 2018

BY Ryan Murphy | July 20, 2018
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • It will be a changing of the guards at Western Nebraska Regional Airport- as longtime director Darwin Skelton’s successor named
  • Alliance woman facing serious charges after allegedly bilking insurance companies more than $20,000 through bogus transactions
  • Busy Saturday planned at Riverside Discovery Center, as free admission offered for Wild Kratts Weekend at the zoo

Bill Boyer with your weekend weather forecast, and Bryce Doeschot with your Friday Five. Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

