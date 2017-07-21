class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249338 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 21, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | July 21, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Area veterans get a huge upgrade- as local and national groups pool resources to buy new Ford Fusion van for trips to VA Clinic in Hot Springs
  • Scottsbluff teen hospitalized following late night rollover on Lake Minatare Road after swerving to avoid deer in roadway
  • Former baseball manager charged after accused from stealing from 23 Club

Dennis Ernest has your weekend weather forecast and Chabella Guzman gets an update on the local wheat harvest.

Catch these stories and a whole lot more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

