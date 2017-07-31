class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251000 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

KNEB.tv News: July 31, 2017

BY Ryan Murphy | July 31, 2017
Today on KNEB.tv News:

  • Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska state agencies announce they will be working together to ensure activities with the Great American Eclipse go as smoothly as possible
  • Open casting call for upcoming Coen Brother’s production drumming up excitement here in the Valley
  • 2017 Rubber Duck Dash wraps up at YMCA Trails West Camp
  • House fire displaces Scottsbluff family, unextinguished cigarette ID’d as cause of blaze

Plus- Bill Boyer has your full week weather forecast, and Ryan Murphy filling in at the sports desk with a recap of weekend legion baseball.

Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News:

