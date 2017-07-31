KNEB.tv News: July 31, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:

Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska state agencies announce they will be working together to ensure activities with the Great American Eclipse go as smoothly as possible

Open casting call for upcoming Coen Brother’s production drumming up excitement here in the Valley

2017 Rubber Duck Dash wraps up at YMCA Trails West Camp

House fire displaces Scottsbluff family, unextinguished cigarette ID’d as cause of blaze

Plus- Bill Boyer has your full week weather forecast, and Ryan Murphy filling in at the sports desk with a recap of weekend legion baseball.

