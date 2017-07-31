KNEB.tv News: July 31, 2017

Today on KNEB.tv News:
- Gov. Pete Ricketts and Nebraska state agencies announce they will be working together to ensure activities with the Great American Eclipse go as smoothly as possible
- Open casting call for upcoming Coen Brother’s production drumming up excitement here in the Valley
- 2017 Rubber Duck Dash wraps up at YMCA Trails West Camp
- House fire displaces Scottsbluff family, unextinguished cigarette ID’d as cause of blaze
Plus- Bill Boyer has your full week weather forecast, and Ryan Murphy filling in at the sports desk with a recap of weekend legion baseball.
Catch these stories and more- right now on KNEB.tv News: