Krist talks debates, property tax relief and online sales tax

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Senator Bob Krist has rejected Gov. Pete Ricketts debate schedule and challenged him to agree to five debates with statewide media coverage.

Krist, who will be at El Charrito restaurant in Scottsbluff from 6-8 p.m. this evening, says only one of the appearances proposed by Ricketts would be a true debate. Krist also says he’s ready to debate the Governor in a panhandle setting if an organization gets behind it.

Krist said, “I’ll ago anywhere, that’s not the issue. The issue is the format needs to be a independently monitored and independently narrated debate where there is active questions and answers by the two candidates . That is what I am striving for.”

Krist says Ricketts demanded seven debates when he faced Senator Ben Nelson in 2006. The joint appearances or debates suggested by the candidates to this point focus would all be based in eastern Nebraska, although Krist does recommend one sponsored by Gray television, which would have statewide coverage including the panhandle.

Krist also says the property tax solution includes finding more revenue for the state.

Krist suggests reviewing the fairness of the assessment process on the front end, but also believes the state has opportunities to add revenue that aren’t being taken advantage of.

Krist told KNEB News, ” I have talked incessantly about bringing industrial hemp as an alternative cash crop in the state and talked positively about my goal of getting internet sales tax in place. We missed our opportunity because the governor decided he didn’t want to do that in the last session, which was a mistake.”

Krist says he is in favor of calling a special session so the state makes the necessary changes and is ready to collect online sales tax when the U.S. Supreme Court ruling is clarified in the next month or two. Krist believes the estimate that the state will bring in an extra $30 million from internet sales is extremely low.

Krist also said the state needs to review its $800 million in tax incentives to see if they are doing what they were supposed to do when initially approved.