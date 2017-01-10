Lancaster County Farm Bureau Honored at AFBF Annual Convention

Congratulations to Lancaster County Farm Bureau who was, one of 34 county Farm Bureaus nationwide, honored by the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) for innovative program ideas in the organization’s County Activities of Excellence Awards (CAE) program. The winners were highlighted at AFBF’s 2017 Annual Convention & IDEAg Trade Show, which runs through Jan. 11.

Lancaster County Farm Bureau held an Antique Tractor & Car Show in Lincoln’s Haymarket District Aug. 17, 2016. The Ag Night Antique Tractor and Car Show provided an opportunity to connect people who live in the capital city back to the farm.

The event was a hands-on learning environment, celebrating the days gone by with classic cars and antique tractors, while looking forward to the future of ag innovation. Local area farmers and car enthusiasts were on hand to answer questions about equipment and discuss Nebraska’s roots in agriculture.

“It’s a pleasure to recognize the outstanding efforts of grassroots Farm Bureau members who join at the county level,” said NFBF President Steve Nelson. “Members are the heart and soul of Farm Bureau. It’s encouraging to see the creative way Lancaster County reached out to their urban counterparts to share information about today’s food and farming system.”

This year’s CAE award winners, come from 11 states besides Nebraska. They include: California, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Virginia.