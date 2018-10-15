(LIVE) Scott Frost addresses the media (October 15, 2018)

Nebraska Football coach Scott Frost speaks at the weekly Husker sports press conference at Memorial Stadium. Nebraska (0-6, 0-4 Big Ten) lost to Northwestern (3-3, 3-1) in overtime for the second consecutive season on Saturday.

The Huskers had leads of 28-14 and 31-21 in the fourth quarter, but Northwestern rallied late in regulation to force overtime and win its first home game in four attempts this season. (Read more on the heartbreaker at Northwester)

The Huskers fell to 0 – 6 in the 2018 season.

Video: Scott Frost at weekly press conference

Nebraska will welcome the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on Saturday. Saturday’s game will kick off shortly after 2:30 p.m. and can be head on stations of the Rural Radio Network via the IMG Husker Sports Network.