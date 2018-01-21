Local recording artist to release new video Tuesday night

The public is invited to celebrate Tuesday night with Nashville recording artist Justin Kane of Scottsbluff as he unveils the release of his new video “Cowgirl Crazy” at Backaracks restaurant.

Kane says the video reflects the high energy of the song. Kane says, “The song is about girls going out and having a good time without worrying about any drama. It’s just about having fun, kicking backing, relaxing and enjoying life. The video was an insane process and my manager Wynne Adams set it all up and I just had to show up, do my part, and work.”

Adams said “Justin is such a great person and I just believe in his message, work ethic, passion and professionalism. He did such a great job. “

Adams said they compacted a month’s amount of work into one week. The video process including recruitment of professional choreographers, dancers and extras. Kane says it “couldn’t have turned out any better.”

The nine year Navy veteran also recorded four other songs while in Nashville, two of them tributes to those serving in the military, including “Our flag is for the Fallen” and “They said he wasn’t Hurt”, which tells the story of those suffering with PTSD.

The video release party runs from 6-8 p.m. Veterans will be able to eat and drink for half off and a Husker acoustic guitar signed by Kane plus Husker memorabilia and a 50/50 raffle will be part of prizes throughout the night. And at end of the evening will be the showing of the video ” Cowgirl Crazy”.