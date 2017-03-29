class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225320 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Man wanted for questioning in Ogallala death

BY Kevin Mooney | March 29, 2017
Photo courtesy of Troop D Nebraska State Patrol

The Nebraska State Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted for questioning in the investigation of a suspicious death early Tuesday morning in Ogallala.

Troop D State Patrol Lieutenant Tim Arnold says the man, whose name is not known by authorities,  is believed to have intimate knowledge in the death that occurred around 8 a.m. at 914 N. Spruce Street in Ogallala. Arnold says the person, believed to be in southwestern Nebraska or northeastern Colorado, is of “high interest” .

Arnold says authorities believe the man was taken out of the Ogallala ares in a gold Suburban with the rear window damaged and replaced by plywood. Arnold says they have since recovered the Suburban after its return to Ogallala.

Photo courtesy of Troop D Nebraska State Patrol

Arnold did not give any more details about the death or why it is considered suspicious but those who can provide information are being asked to contact Nebraska State Patrol dispatch at 308-535-8047, or 911, with any information. Authorities say you should not approach or contact the subject but should call Police immediately.

