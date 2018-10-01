Mitchell man accused of threatening woman with knife

A 19-year-old Mitchell man is facing a variety of charges stemming from an early Saturday morning altercation.

Marcos Carrera is charged with: Terroristic Threats, Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony, Child Abuse, 3rd Degree Domestic Assault, and False Reporting.

Court documents say the victim was sleeping with her 9-month-old child when Carrera came into the room and demanded the Netflix password. He remained angry and told the woman, “I’m going to kill you,” and went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

Carrera then reportedly grabbed the baby and continued to wave the knife around and said he was going to take her to a country road and slaughter her. He then threw the baby back on the bed and left the room.

When deputies made contact with Carrera, but told them his name was Carlos. He stated that Carrera had left in a white Buick. Deputies called the victim and obtained a description of Carrera, and determined that Carrera had lied about his identity. He was subsequently arrested on the aforementioned charges and was scheduled to make his first appearance on the charges on Monday in Scotts Bluff County Court.