Mobius to install new fiber optic system in Crawford

Mobius Communications is getting ready to install a fiber optic cable system across the entire city of Crawford. The council approved the plan on Tuesday and Mobius will work closely with city street and water employees to make sure the installation doesn’t interfere with city infrastructure.

Mobius General Manager Tonya Mayer is excited move forward on its Fiber to the Home project and hopes to have it completed within a year.

Mayer says the fiber optic technology is the most advanced available and will replace what she calls “yesterday’s copper facilities”, allowing Mobius to offer Crawford virtually unlimited broadband potential, making it “future safe” for Internet technologies yet to be developed.

Mayer says putting the entire fiber optic system underground will ensure better reliability for Crawford customers.