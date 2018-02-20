Monday night fire destroys rural Mitchell home

A fire destroyed a rural Scotts Bluff County home Monday night.

Firefighters from Mitchell, Morrill, and Scottsbluff, Gering and Scottsbluff Rural Fire Departments responded around 9:30 p.m. The home, located on County Road G, was fully engulfed when crews arrived.

Crews battled zero degree temperatures, and remained on scene until about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday extinguishing the blaze. A State Fire Marshal was en-route in the early morning hours to assess the cause of the fire.

Carissa Smith with Firefighter Ministry says they assisted Chris and Sara Mitchell and their son and daughter with all immediate necessities, and the family spent the night with a family member.

She says they will continue to help the family find a new rental home and any other needs that arise. Anyone wanting to make donations can do so at First Baptist Church in Scottsbluff or at any local Platte Valley Bank location.