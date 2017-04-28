NE Women Selected As Regional Winner In Monsanto’s America’s Farmers Mom of the Year Program

The 2017 regional winners of the America’s Farmers Mom of the Year contest program are:

Southwest: Becca Ferry , Brigham City, Utah

, Midwest: Shari Sell-Bakker , Dike, Iowa

, Northeast: Susan Brocksmith , Vincennes, Ind.

, Southeast: Cala Tabb , Eupora, Miss.

, Northwest: Nancy Kirkholm , Homer, Neb.

“Every year, I look forward to reading through the entries, and am astounded by the incredible women that are nominated,” said Tracy Mueller, Monsanto’s Marketing Communications Manager. “This year was no exception. The five regional winners’ strength and determination is seen throughout all aspects of their lives, and we are honored to recognize them for their contributions.”

Since the program began in 2010, the America’s Farmers Mom of the Year program has recognized 40 exceptional individuals. In 2017, the program is focusing even more on the communities in which these women live and work by providing financial support to eligible nonprofit organizations these farm moms are passionate about.

April 28 through May 10, America has the opportunity to vote for this year’s National Mom of the Year. To learn more about the women nominated or vote for your favorite farm mom, visit AmericasFarmers.com. The regional winner who receives the most votes April 28 through May 10 will be named America’s Farmers National Mom of the Year, and will receive an additional $2,000 to direct to an eligible nonprofit she cares about in her community. More information about the America’s Farmers Mom of the Year program can also be found at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.