Nebraska Pioneer and Heritage Farm Award Applications Now Available

AKSARBEN Foundation is currently accepting applications for the annual Nebraska Pioneer and Heritage Farm Awards. Sponsored by AKSARBEN Foundation and Nebraska Farm Bureau, the program honors farm families in Nebraska whose land has been owned by members of the same family for 100 years (Pioneer) and 150 years (Heritage). To date, more than 9,000 families in all 93 Nebraska counties have been honored at their respective county fairs. Each farm honoree receives one engraved plaque and one gatepost marker as permanent recognition of their milestone.

Application details must be verified by the county fair board in which the land is located prior to submission to AKSARBEN Foundation. The 2017 Nebraska Farm Award applications are due to county fair boards no later than April 21, 2017. Application forms can be obtained: