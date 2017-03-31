Nebraska Sale Barn to Host Cow Sale to Benefit Wildfire Victims

A cow and her calf will be sold at a rollover auction in order to garner donations that would help Nebraska families affected by previous wildfires.

The Beatrice 77 sale barn will sell the pair on Saturday.

The auctioneer will symbolically sell the cow and calf repeatedly to fund raise for families who were impacted by the High Plains wildfires, and then sell the pair for real at the end.

The wildfires scorched ranch and farm land earlier this year, taking the lives of both people and livestock.

Nebraska cattle producers, livestock sale barns and auctions have also aided ranchers in Kansas, Colorado, Texas and Oklahoma.

Proceeds Saturday will go to Kansas, where over 1,000 square miles were blackened by the fires. Auctioneer Dennis Henrichs says more than $8,000 had already been pledged by Wednesday.