New Scottsbluff YMCA Director’s priority community support and collaboration

The new director of the Scottsbluff Family YMCA says continued community support and collaboration is one of his focus areas as he assumes the leadership role for the facility.

Conrad Bostron spent much of his youth in the Hay Springs area, married a panhandle woman and had 30 years experience in agriculture before changing his career and leading a YMCA in Alexandria, Minnesota for three years. He moved “back home” to the panhandle and Scottsbluff two months ago.

Bostron says the Scottsbluff YMCA is one of the most successful because it is well funded with tremendous community support, and wants to continue that legacy in the future.

Bostron told on KNEB’s News Extra Wednesday morning, “We have some opportunities to focus on some areas that are significant in recreation, aquatics, and health and wellness. We can’t do it alone, we need to have partners because in all communities resources are limited. We need to maximize the resources that we all bring to the table.”

Bostron says he would like to see the YMCA’s beautiful Trails West Camp used more while praising the youth and wellness programs that he inherited.