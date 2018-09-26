Outgoing Nebraska DHHS head touts achievements in office

The outgoing head of Nebraska’s Department of Health and Human Services says she’s pleased with the agency’s efforts to streamline its services for vulnerable and low-income people and confident more improvements are on the way.

Courtney Phillips made the comments Wednesday as she prepares for a new job as executive commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.

Phillips says she’s particularly proud of her staff’s efforts to reduce public wait times for state benefits, such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The department also reduced the average turnaround time for nursing licenses.

Phillips came to the Nebraska agency in 2015 after a nationwide search. She previously served as deputy secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals. Her last day on the Nebraska job is Oct. 14.