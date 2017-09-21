Panhandle Safety and Wellness Conference attracts over 100 people

Over 110 people are attending the annual Panhandle Safety and Wellness Conference being held at the Gering Civic Center today.

Jessica Davies with the Panhandle Public Health District says the conference provides the local employers the latest information to keep their employees healthy and performing at their top level.

Davies says through keynote speakers and break-out sessions employers are getting OSHA updates and the latest wellness strategies and programming. Davies says it is important the panhandle and the country stem the rise in chronic diseases like diabetes, health disease and cancer, and improving wellness is not only important at work but also for the employee’s home life.

Bayard Public Schools and the city of Chadron also received their wellness awards Governor Ricketts announced earlier this week.