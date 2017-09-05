PenAir officially announces its departure from Nebraska markets

Alaska-based PenAir has officially announced, effective September 11, 2017, they will cease all operations out of their Denver based hub. Effected communities are: Liberal and Dodge City, Kansas, and

Scottsbluff, Kearney and North Platte, Nebraska.

in a media release, CEO Danny Seybert said, “the cessation of service is due to extraordinary and unforeseen circumstances beyond our control and beyond our ability to resolve – the precipitous massive lossof Saab-340 pilots and PenAir’s inability to replace them. As a result of our pilot resignations(totaling 17 pilot departures to date), it will be physically impossible for PenAir to continue tooperate the Nebraska/Kansas flights beyond September 10. Our last fights to all communities out ofour Denver base will be September 10, 2017.”

PenAir said the airline had evaluated whether it could operate a reduced service (e.g., 1 daily flight at the Kansas/Nebraska communities). But it determined it could not do that without impacting essential air service flights in other communities it serves and run the risk of more pilot departures, causing a further downward spiral.

PenAir says it is unable to transfer Saab-340 pilots from their Alaska or Boston hubs to Denver. Seybert said “Alaska pilots won’t move because they love the Alaska lifestyle and the fact that they are

home every night with their families. Additionally, Boston needs every available pilot to maintaincurrent EAS at the communities served in and out of that hub. We are doing everything we can to

enhance pilot retention however this is an industry wide challenge effecting all carriers including the majors.”

PenAir says after petitioning for Chapter 11 protection the airline experienced massive unanticipated pilot resignations. Those circumstances, which the airline said were “beyond PenAir’s

control and ability to resolve”, are the main cause of PenAir’s decision to cease the Nebraska/Kansas flights after September 10, 2017.

Passengers scheduled to fly out of the Denver market may contact the airline their travel was originally booked on, or PenAir at 800-448-4226. The company anticipates high call volumes during

this time and will proactively begin calling customers with travel dates of September 11 forward.

Passengers may also contact the company’s reservations department by emailing info@penair.com