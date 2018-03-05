class="post-template-default single single-post postid-295093 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Power fully restored after Bluffs outage that lasted 45 minutes

BY Kevin Mooney | March 5, 2018
Nebraska Public Power District says power has now been fully restored to 2,300 customers who were impacted by a power outage that caused a loss of electricity for much of Scottsbluff and the surrounding area.

NPPD spokesman Mark Becker says a conductor line associated with the Victory Hills substation north of Scottsbluff came  loose and the utility worked to shift power to other substations. Power was off for a total of 45 minutes during the 2 o’clock hour this afternoon.

The areas impacted were north of East Overland. That included St. Agnes School, Scottsbluff High School, Regional West Medical Center Hobby lobby, Dunhams and Western Nebraska Regional Airport. The hospital and airport were on backup generators.

The outage also impacted traffic lights on 20th Street and 27th Street.

