Power outage impacting over 2,300 Bluffs customers

An NPPD power outage has impacted 2,300 customers in Scottsbluff and in the rural areas to the north.

NPPD spokesman Mark Becker says the Victory Hills substation north of Scottsbluff has failed and areas north of East Overland are impacted. That would include St. Agnes School, Scottsbluff High School,Regional West Medical Center and Western Nebraska Regional Airport. The hospital is operating on a backup generator.

The outage has also impacted traffic lights on 20th Street and 27th Street.

Becker estimates power will be returned at 4:45 p.m.