Power to be gradually restored this afternoon after Scottsbluff outage

Nebraska Public Power District says power will be restored gradually this afternoon to 2,300 customers who are impacted by a power outage that has caused a loss of electricity for much of Scottsbluff and the surrounding area.

NPPD spokesman Mark Becker says a conductor line associated with the Victory Hills substation north of Scottsbluff has come loose and the utility is working to shift power to other substations while making the repairs. Becker says some people may get power back on before 3 p.m. while others will have to wait until 5 p.m.

The areas impacted are north of East Overland. That would include St. Agnes School, Scottsbluff High School, Regional West Medical Center and Western Nebraska Regional Airport. The hospital and airport are working on a backup generator.

The outage has also impacted traffic lights on 20th Street and 27th Street.