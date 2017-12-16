RDC kicks off capital campaign to raise $500K for new grizzly bear exhibit

A cool crisp morning didn’t damper the enthusiasm of youth and adults, as they came out Saturday, Dec. 16, for a Breakfast with the Bears at the Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff.

The orphaned grizzly bear brothers have found a new home at the RDC. In order to provide a forever home for the grizzlies, the zoo is kicked off its capital campaign on Saturday to raise $500,000 in its first phase to build an exhibit to house the bears as adults.

“We’re going to need a very large space, that will fundamentally change the heart of our zoo,” said Anthony Mason, zoo director at Riverside Discovery Center. We’ll reshape the zoo to make some major changes modernize the facility and we’ll need the entire community’s support to help us with donations to get to where we need to go and rally around the bears.”

The brothers, who have not yet, been named. Arrived at the zoo earlier in the year, a few months after their mother was illegally killed in Wyoming. It had been decided the bears did not have the necessary skills to survive in the wild and would have been euthanized if they didn’t find a home.

Mason said a contest will be held in the coming months to name the grizzly bear brothers.

“This is their forever home,” Mason said. “So, we’ll have lots of fun events and activities and educational camps that will center around the bears.”

Donations can be made at riversidediscoverycenter.org/bears or checks can be mailed to 1600 S. Beltline Hwy W., Scottsbluff, NE. Interested businesses can sponsor a plaque in the new exhibit by contacting Mason.