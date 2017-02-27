Registration Draws Near for 2017 Governor’s Ag Conference

Early registration ends soon for the 29th Annual Governor’s Ag Conference, March 14-15, 2017, at the Holiday Inn and Convention Center in Kearney. After Feb. 28, the conference registration fee increases from $100 to $125.

“The Governor’s Ag Conference is an important event for farmers, ranchers, ag leaders and agri-business managers in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) Director Greg Ibach. “Along with a line-up of great speakers, the conference provides participants a chance to network, share ideas and concerns, and learn more about the future of agriculture.”

The conference starts Tuesday, March 14, 2017, at 3:30 p.m., with welcomes and remarks from Governor Pete Ricketts and NDA Director Ibach.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda is a panel discussion on “Growing Nebraska in Broken Bow.” The panel features Broken Bow’s community leaders from city government, the Chamber of Commerce, and agriculture, including specialists in purchasing, production and finance.

The annual “Celebrate Nebraska Agriculture” reception begins at 6:00 p.m. on March 14 and features a mix of Nebraska food products and entertainment by leadership expert and author Rhett Laubach.

The conference resumes on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, with the following speakers:

Doug Carr, senior account executive at Firespring, who will discuss domestic trade and the value of a brand;

Bobby Richey, Jr., deputy administrator of USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service, who will discuss working with USDA/Foreign Ag Service and Nebraska’s international branding efforts;

Steve Censky, CEO of the American Soybean Association, speaking on the “Outlook for the Farm Bill and Other Farmer Priorities in the Trump Administration;” and

Dr. Michael Boehm, vice chancellor for UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and vice president for NU’s Agriculture and Natural Resources who will discuss people, places, partnerships and possibilities.

“We’re fortunate to be able to bring such knowledgeable and experienced speakers to this conference to share information about marketing, economic development and farm policies and what it all means to Nebraska agriculture,” said Ibach.

The Governor’s Ag Conference is coordinated by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and is co-sponsored by Farm Credit Services of America. Registration and additional information is available online at nda.nebraska.gov or by calling 800-831-0550.