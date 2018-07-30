RMAC Releases Preseason Football Poll

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) announced the 2018 Football Preseason All-RMAC Teams and Preseason Coaches Poll on Monday morning, prior to the RMAC Football Kickoff. The awards were voted on by all 11 head coaches. Coaches could not vote for their own players.

PRESEASON COACHES POLL

CSU-Pueblo and Colorado Mesa, who were Co-RMAC Champions last season, finished first and second in the poll, respectively. The ThunderWolves garnered 98 points and eight of the 11 first-place votes. The Mavericks finished in second with one first-place vote and ten points behind the Pack with 88 points. The ThunderWolves finished the 2017 season 9-3 overall and 9-1 in the RMAC to earn their sixth title in seven seasons. The Pack made it to the first round of the 2017 National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division II (DII) Playoffs in a rematch from the 2014 NCAA Division II National Championship game, as the No. 23 CSU-Pueblo football team fell to No. 1 Minnesota State, 16-13 in overtime. Meanwhile, the Mavericks (9-2 overall, 9-1 RMAC), secured their third straight RMAC crown after defeating South Dakota School of Mines in the second to last weekend of the regular season. Colorado School of Mines finished in third with 84 points despite garnering the remaining two first-place votes. Dixie State (68 points) was selected to finished fourth, while Chadron State was picked to finish in fifth.

Preseason Coaches Poll Standings

CSU-Pueblo (8) – 98

Colorado Mesa (1) – 88

Colorado School of Mines (2) – 84

Dixie State – 68

Chadron State – 63

South Dakota Mines – 49

Black Hills State – 47

Fort Lewis – 46

Adams State – 30

Western – 20

New Mexico Highlands – 12