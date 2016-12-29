Saturday, August 20th….Top Story #5

From the very beginning August 20th was not a day many in the North Platte Valley will forget.

it started around 4 a.m. with a horrific accident on the west edge of Morrill that miraculously only killed only one person and has the driver, 23 year old Joshua Bolzer of Mitchell is facing a March trial for motor vehicle homicide, drunk driving and willful reckless driving in the death of 19 year old Dereon Betancur.

Court documents and court testimony accuse Bolzer of losing control of passenger Braydon Wiedeman’s eastbound truck at a speed of 120 mph on the curve entering Mitchell. Bolzer’s truck then struck The Ice Box liquor store, a utility pole, and a tractor and the remains of the vehicle were then scattered across a half block area.

19 years olds Thomas Riley and Wiedeman, both from Mitchell, were ejected from the pickup and survived the collision with only minor injuries.

Even as authorities were working the accident, a standoff on the west edge of Scottsbluff began involving 65 year old Daniel Converse. The standoff was complicated by the fact Converse was in possession of a Russian World-War II era grenade which he threatened to detonate during 11 hours of negotiations with authorities.

The incident was finally diffused when Converse was overtaken by tear gas authorities introduced into the home. Converse is awaiting trial on terroristic threats and a weapon charge as the court mulls his competency to stand trial.