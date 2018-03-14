Scottsbluff, Gering schools handling nationwide walkout differently

Scottsbluff and Gering High School administrators are taking different approaches to today’s nationwide school walkout marking the one-month anniversary of the shooting deaths of 17 students in Parkland, Florida.

The #Enough National School Walkout calls on students to be out of class for 17 minutes – one for each of the victims- at 10 a.m. this morning.

Scottsbluff High Principal Mike Halley says they are viewing the walkout as a potential disruption of the school day. Halley says students have been informed if they walkout it will be considered an unexcused absence. Halley says the school will monitor the walkout and make sure the students are safe and stay on campus.

Halley says there are other ways during their own time for students to show their solidarity for the Florida students and their concern about gun violence at schools.

At Gering High School, Principal Eldon Hubbard says they have decided to treat the walkout as an excused absence as long as parents have called ahead of time to indicate they support their child walking out of class.

Hubbard says the high school understands the concern about safety at school and they are not going to prohibit students from their constitutional rights.