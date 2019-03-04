class="post-template-default single single-post postid-369703 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Scottsbluff man facing multiple child sexual assault charges

BY Scott Miller | March 4, 2019
Scotts Bluff Co. Detention Center

A 31year old Scottsbluff man is facing multiple charges of felony sexual assault on a child following an investigation late last month.

Joseph Aguilar is charged with five counts of first degree sexual assault of a child and two counts of third degree sexual assault of a child.

In court documents, Scottsbluff Police say the case started Feb. 26 after a woman told authorities her young son informed her of repeated assaults by Aguilar.

During a CAPStone interview, the boy said the suspect sexually assaulted him multiple times in the boy’s home. In a subsequent interview, the boy’s sister confirmed her brother’s version of events. The girl said she, too had been assaulted in the same fashion, as well as being groped over and under her clothing.

Aguilar’s preliminary hearing is set for March 11th in Scotts Bluff County Court.

