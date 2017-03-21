(AUDIO) Scottsbluff’s Libby Winchell set to rodeo at E.W.C.

On Monday afternoon at Scottsbluff High School senior Libby Winchell signed to continue her rodeo career at Eastern Wyoming College.

E.W.C. had many pluses for Winchell including proximity to home and the fact that her older sister, Shelby, was a Lancer. Winchell kept an open mind when it came to choosing a college and said it feels good to put the recruiting process behind her.

The University of Wyoming, Casper College, and Sheridan College were the other schools Winchell looked at before deciding on E.W.C.

Her soon to be college coach at E.W.C, Jake Clark, was on hand for the signing and he’s excited to add another Winchell to his stable in Torrington.

Winchell plans to focus on three events at the next level; goat tying, barrel racing, and breakaway roping.

Winchell’s goals for the spring/summer season are to make it to Nationals in her three main events while hoping for a run at a national title in goat tying.

Winchell plans to focus on pre-med studies in college with the goal of becoming an athletic trainer.