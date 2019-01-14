Short initial delay in Visitor Center project due to Federal Gov’t shutdown

The length of the partial Federal government shutdown will determine any delays in the renovation and expansion of the Scotts Bluff National Monument Visitor Center.

The original kick-off date for Rangel Construction to begin site preparation and safety work was January 7, which has now been pushed back to at least January 22.

Rangel Construction Project Manager Royce Rentz tells KNEB News the company believes at this point, they will be able to maintain most of the original schedule. “The interior work will be a little delayed, but we’re hoping the way our schedule corresponds to each item we’re performing that we can hopefully make up the lost time,” says Rentz. “The only impact we’re currently expecting to see is the project going possibly two weeks longer than initially planned.

The entire $3.3 million project is slated to take anywhere from 9 to 12 months for completion.