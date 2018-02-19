Snow, cold brings return of wintry weather

Light snow is continuing to fall through much of southeastern Wyoming and the Southern panhandle area. Most areas are reporting no more than a couple inches of snow.

Richard Emanuel with the National Weather Service says the snow amounts in our immediate area will not increase vary much throughout the day and into tomorrow morning. Emanuel says three to five inches will fall southeast of a line from Cheyenne to Torrington to Alliance. Heavier amounts of six to eight inches will fall in the northern panhandle and northeast Wyoming.

There was heavy enough snow in the Chadron area to force classes to be canceled at Chadron State College today.

Most roads in the area are partly to mostly covered. Highway 20 from Lusk to Crawford was closed this morning and so was Wyoming 270 from Guernsey to the Niobrara County line.

The National Weather Service predicts at least 6 inches of snow from the Colorado high country through much of Wyoming where winter storm warnings are in effect with chilly temperatures well below zero.

More than a foot of snow could fall in some mountainous areas.