Special Christmas Programming

BY KNEB Radio | December 22, 2017
KNEB is offering special programming for Christmas 2017! Here is the breakdown of our programming:

Saturday, December 23rd

  • Midnight-5am: Blair Garner Show
  • 5am-6am: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks
  • 6am-10am: CT40 with Bob Kingsley (Regular Countdown)
  • 10am-7pm: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks
  • 7pm-Midnight: A Very Rowdy Christmas

Sunday, December 24th

  • Midnight-5am: Blair Garner Show
  • 5am-6am: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks
  • 6am-8am: Power Country with Rich Miller
  • 8am-Noon: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks
  • Noon-Midnight: 24 Hours of Christmas Presented by Morrill County Community Hospital

Monday, December 25th

  • Midnight-Noon: 24 Hours of Christmas Presented by Morrill County Community Hospital
  • Noon-6pm: Christmas In America with Bob Kingsley
  • 6pm-7pm: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks
  • 7pm-Midnight: NASH Nights Live

Sunday, December 24th

  • Midnight-4am: Red Eye Radio
  • 4am-5am: Chronicles Of the Old West
  • 5am-5:30am:  America This Week
  • 5:30am-6am: The Best Of Our Knowledge
  • 6am-7am: Perspective
  • 7am-7:30am: KNEB’s Morning Report
  • 7:30am-8am: World News This Week
  • 8am-9am: Southern Gospel Opry
  • 9:05am: Broncos Football at Washington
  • Following Game-Midnight: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks

Monday, December 25th

  • Midnight-2pm: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks
  • 2pm: NFL Football Doubleheader: Pittsburgh at Houston followed by Oakland at Philadelphia

Saturday, December 23rd-Monday, December 25th

  • Continuous Christmas Music
