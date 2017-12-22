Special Christmas Programming

KNEB is offering special programming for Christmas 2017! Here is the breakdown of our programming:
Saturday, December 23rd
- Midnight-5am: Blair Garner Show
- 5am-6am: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks
- 6am-10am: CT40 with Bob Kingsley (Regular Countdown)
- 10am-7pm: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks
- 7pm-Midnight: A Very Rowdy Christmas
Sunday, December 24th
- Midnight-5am: Blair Garner Show
- 5am-6am: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks
- 6am-8am: Power Country with Rich Miller
- 8am-Noon: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks
- Noon-Midnight: 24 Hours of Christmas Presented by Morrill County Community Hospital
Monday, December 25th
- Midnight-Noon: 24 Hours of Christmas Presented by Morrill County Community Hospital
- Noon-6pm: Christmas In America with Bob Kingsley
- 6pm-7pm: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks
- 7pm-Midnight: NASH Nights Live
Sunday, December 24th
- Midnight-4am: Red Eye Radio
- 4am-5am: Chronicles Of the Old West
- 5am-5:30am: America This Week
- 5:30am-6am: The Best Of Our Knowledge
- 6am-7am: Perspective
- 7am-7:30am: KNEB’s Morning Report
- 7:30am-8am: World News This Week
- 8am-9am: Southern Gospel Opry
- 9:05am: Broncos Football at Washington
- Following Game-Midnight: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks
Monday, December 25th
- Midnight-2pm: American Country Christmas with Kix Brooks
- 2pm: NFL Football Doubleheader: Pittsburgh at Houston followed by Oakland at Philadelphia
Saturday, December 23rd-Monday, December 25th
- Continuous Christmas Music