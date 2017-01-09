State sanctions SHS Career Academy program

As Scottsbluff High teachers and administrators get ready this week to welcome students to the new classroom wing January 16th, the district got more good news.

Superintendent Rick Myles says the state has sanctioned the district’s Career Academy program, including 21 different pathways within the district’s six Academies. Assistant Principal Justin Shaddick said Monday the state approval means the district has met the requirements of “Rule 47” that is part of legislation passed to establish quality standards for the academies.

Shaddick says those standards require the district to offer in each academey at least three career technical education courses, one academic course, establishment of a career advisory committee, and a student organization like DECA or FFA

Shaddick says students will meet the minimum requirements during their junior year, when they take Academy classes during the second half of their day. Shaddick says that allows students to specialize during their senior year by signing up for dual credit courses in conjunction with WNCC or work toward certification if they are entering the job market right out of high school.

Shaddick says the Academies are also making students seriously consider their choice of courses in the last two years, especially during the senior year when students in the past may have taken lighter courses after meeting the basic requirements of graduation.