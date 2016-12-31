Top Story #1…. Box Butte County man charged with fatal stabbing of brother at Bluffs home

A trial for a Box Butte County man charged with the murder of his brother in Scottsbluff is scheduled for February after three different postponements to allow the defense more time to prepare.

William Reed is charged with second degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. The charges stem from an incident April 22nd at the Scottsbluff residence of 41 year old Christopher Reed.

William Reed allegedly used a folding pocket knife to stab Christopher multiple times. Christopher Reed’s body was found at a residence in the 1700 block of Avenue I after neighbors reported seeing the defendant come out of the house screaming with blood on him.

No motive for the killing has been announced by Police.