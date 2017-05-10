Trio honored for their support of local tourism

Three local proponents of tourism were honored Wednesday by the area’s travel and tourism organizations during the annual tourism luncheon at the Gering Civic Center.

The Scottsbluff Area Visitors Bureau and Director Brenda Leisy gave their volunteer of the year award to Ray Richards for being the MC for dozens of events over the years. Richards says he volunteers because loves the area he was born and raised in and the events that he contributes to with his time.

The organization’s Power of One tourism award went to Andrew Hunzeker for leading the charge on the 1st annual Celtic Gathering planned for next weekend. Hunzeker says he and Leisy have put in countless hours of planning for the event and was honored to receive the recognition.

The Gering Convention and Visitors Bureau and Director Karla Niedan-Streeks gave their annual tourism award to the Gering Keno committee. The committee’s chair since its inception fifteen years ago, Darrell Bentley, accepted the framed award. He said the committee is proud the committee has funded events and organizations to the benefit of the community without using taxpayer money or forcing small business to pay for it with requested donations.