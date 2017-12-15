UNL students present options for Gering redevelopment site

University of Nebraska Lincoln students were at Gering city hall Thursday evening presenting their design options for potential redevelopment of the former B & T Metals recycling site on South 3rd Street.

The design options were based on input from area residents in a recent survey, where they were asked what they would like to see happen at the site.

Professor Catherine de Almeida said the options provided by the students revolved around recreation, honey production, a community garden, and a park with a swiming pool and an ice skating area in the winter. The professor said the students “worked hard and developed some very innovative proposals the city can apply for the site or other projects and locations within the city.”

The planned redevelopment is funded by a Brownfields Assessment Grant awarded the city of Gering by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Soils at the former recycling site are impacted by lead from the recycling operation, and the City of Gering would like to see the site cleaned up and then redeveloped.