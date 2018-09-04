(Video) Nebraska State Fair Parade of Champions, Livestock Results

The Nebraska State Fair wrapped up on Monday evening with the annual Parade of Champions and Final Drive Champion Selection show.

Watch: Monday Parade of Champions/Champion Selection Shows

4-H and FFA Livestock Results:

Swine:

4-H Market Swine

Champion: Lauren Caleb, York County

Reserve: Tyler Butcher of Scottsbluff County

FFA Market Swine

Champion: Ella Meyer, Lakeview FFA

Reserve: Levi Schiller, West Point FFA

Goat:

4-H Market Goat

Champion: Chase Albers, Cuming County

Reserve:Reserve: Atleigh Hirschfeld, York County

FFA Market Goat

Champion: Sheldon Johnsen, Curtis FFA

Reserve: Alex Christo, Central FFA

Sheep:

FFA Market Lamb

Champion: Cole Cooper, Palmyra FFA

Reserve: Megan Schroeder, Wisner-Pilger FFA

Beef:

4-H Market Beef

Champion: Taylor Weber, Boone County

Reserve: Trey Meisenberg, Butler County

FFA Market Beef

Champion: Barren Strope, O’Neill FFA

Reserve: Isabelle Schultz, Centura FFA