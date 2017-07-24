Volunteers and Sponsors sought for Old West Balloon Fest

Balloonmeister Colleen Johnson says they are still looking for volunteers and sponsors for the 3rd annual Old West Balloon Festival, scheduled this year for September 2nd and 3rd.

Johnson told us on KNEB News volunteers get some nice bonuses if they sign up, including a ride on Monday with their balloon crew if the weather allows.T he opportunities are set up perfectly for families to get involved.

Sponsorships are also available, from $500 to sponsor the night glow, to $1,500 for sunrise launch site sponsorships and $2,500 for balloonatics.

To get information on volunteering or sponsoring you can call Johnson at (308) 235-0128 or send a message on Facebook at oldwestballoonfest or go to theoldwestballoonfest.com website.