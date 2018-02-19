Winter Storm Warning in effect

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Cheyenne WY

335 AM MST Mon Feb 19 2018

…SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATING SNOW LIKELY NORTH AND WEST OF A CHEYENNE TO ALLIANCE LINE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT…

Converse County Lower Elevations-Niobrara County-North Laramie Range-Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains-Shirley Basin-

Including the cities of Bill, Douglas, Deer Creek, Glenrock, Lusk, Redbird, Garrett, Seminoe Dam, Medicine Bow, and Shirley Basin

335 AM MST Mon Feb 19 2018

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, are expected. One to two feet for the north Laramie Range expected.

* WHERE…Converse County, Niobrara County, North Laramie Range, Ferris, Seminoe and Shirley Mountains, and Shirley Basin.

* WHEN…Until midnight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 25 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Dawes-North Sioux-Central Carbon County-North Snowy Range Foothills-Southwest Carbon County-Sierra Madre Range-Upper North Platte River Basin-Snowy Range-

Including the cities of Chadron, Chadron St Park, Harrison, Rawlins, Arlington, Elk Mountain, Baggs, Saratoga, Encampment, Centennial, and Albany

335 AM MST Mon Feb 19 2018

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the morning commute. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, are expected. Snowy and Sierra Madre Ranges expected to see 12 to 15 inches of new snowfall.

* WHERE…Carbon County Wyoming and the northern Nebraska Panhandle including the cities of Harrison and Chadron.

* WHEN…Until midnight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 35 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

Box Butte-South Sioux-Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County-East Platte County-Goshen County-Laramie Valley-South Laramie Range-South Laramie Range Foothills-

Including the cities of Alliance, Agate, Bordeaux, Wheatland, Guernsey, Torrington, Bosler, Laramie, Buford, Pumpkin Vine, Vedauwoo, Whitaker, Federal, and Horse Creek

335 AM MST Mon Feb 19 2018

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MST TONIGHT…

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, are expected.

* WHERE…Including the cities of Laramie, Wheatland, Torrington, and Alliance.

* WHEN…6 AM today to midnight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 20 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

