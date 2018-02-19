Winter Weather Advisory in effect

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Cheyenne WY

335 AM MST Mon Feb 19 2018

…SIGNIFICANT ACCUMULATING SNOW LIKELY NORTH AND WEST OF A CHEYENNE TO ALLIANCE LINE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT…

Scotts Bluff-Banner-Morrill-Central Laramie County-

East Laramie County-

Including the cities of Scottsbluff, Gering, Harrisburg, Angora, Bridgeport, Bayard, Redington, Cheyenne, and Pine Bluffs

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MST TUESDAY…

* WHAT…Snow expected. Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the evening commute. In addition, some reductions to visibility are expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected.

* WHERE…Including the cities of Cheyenne, Scottsbluff, and Bridgeport.

* WHEN…2 PM today to 6 AM Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds gusting as high as 25 mph will cause patchy blowing and drifting snow. Cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes to exposed skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.